BRAITH AND TRISTON SELECTED FOR STATE SIDE

ABOVE: Condobolin High School’s Triston Ross and Braith Sloane have been selected in the NSW Combined High School (CHS) 15 years Rugby League Team after successfully competing at the Selection Trials in Wollongong recently. They had a fantastic start to their week with Triston scoring a try and Braith scoring three tries in their first game on Monday, 7 August. The duo was an integral part of the team’s success, with them combining to showcase some magnificent skills. Braith was named as one of the Players of the Match. Their team had a 20 to 8 victory over Southern on Tuesday, 8 August, making it two wins from two matches. They played Sydney Gold on Wednesday, 9 August which was a big challenge for the side. “An absolutely phenomenal achievement – our whole community could not be more proud of you both!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook read. The duo will head to Port Macquarie later in the year with the NSW Team. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.