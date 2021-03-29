BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND 2

On the 11th of March the Opens boys and girls basketball teams competed in the second round of the CHS basketball knockout.

The girls had one game on the day against Forbes High School and the boys had 2 games against Cowra High School and Forbes High School. First up were the boys against Forbes High, an early lead gave the boys some breathing room and they were able to come out with an 85 to 17 win.

The girls were up next and they were up against some tall timber in Forbes High. The girls were classy in their victory and showed dominance on the offensive and defensive side of the game coming out with a 100 to 28 victory.

Last up was the boys against Cowra High. Cowra put a fight until the final siren sounded but the boys were a cut above and came out with a 71-53 victory.

Congratulations to both the boys and girls teams and best of luck in the next round at Orange.

Source: West Wyalong High School’s Facebook Page