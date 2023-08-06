BOWLERS RECOGNISED FOR THEIR EFFORTS

The Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Annual Presentation was held recently.

The winners were;

The Major Singles and Club Champion, Andrew Brasnett with Dan Seton the runner up.

The Minor Singles, Grant Davis with Hank Colliss runner up.

The Major Pairs, Andrew and Peter Brasnett with Craig Jones and Neil Baxter runners up.

The Minor Pairs, Daryl Nairn and Alan Barnes with Bill Logan and Michael Leal runners up.

The Club Triples, Michael Waller, Lloyd Merritt and Nick Moody with Daryl Nairn, Alan Barnes and Ray Burnes the runners up.

The Club Fours, Peter Brasnett, Craig Jones, Ian Kelk and Steven Taylor with Dan Seton, Darren Seton, Michael Leal and Neil Baxter runners up.

The Owen Cannon Shield for the Handicapped Pairs, Brayden Davis and Grant Davis with Trent Bendall and Steven Taylor runners up.

The Nicholl family Shield for the Mixed Pairs, Cath Thompson and Grant Davis with Sam Davis and Brayden Davis runners up.

The Noel Emanual Shield for the person who is voted by the members as having done the most volunteer work for the club was won by Linda McCartney.

Contributed.