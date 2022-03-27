BOWLERS ENJOY A ROLL

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Business House Bowls on Thursday night. Blue Shop won the night, Swiss Watch Centre won the winners draw and NSB Ag won the losers draw. Thanks to Condo Taxis and Logan’s Bobcat and Tipper Hire who sponsored the night. Spot 4 beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Blue Shop beat Deevsey, Blue Bar beat Fireys, Swiss Watch beat WBSC, Hospital beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Condo Taxis beat Ab Health, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Seton Electrical, Thorpes beat Bowling Mates, RSL Club beat NSB Ag, Logans beat Holy Moses and Jenoo beat Wombats

In the Club Singles, Michael Leal had a win over Laurie Thompson thirty one points to thirteen and Brett Burnes defeated Nick Moody twenty seven points to fourteen. A reminder that singles games are now the first to twenty five points. In the Handicapped Pairs, Craig Jones and Brad Hurley played Tom McKeown and Dave Carter Jnr. Tommy and Dave came out all guns firing and scored eight on the first end and despite both teams winning an equal number of ends Bones and Hurls couldn’t catch up, going down twenty one points to sixteen. On Wednesday Uwe Kuhn and Ian Kelk won a game of pairs against Bob Scott and Al Stuckey.

Al Stuckey, Grant Davis, Uwe Kuhn and Max Johnson travelled up to Tullamore on Saturday for their President’s Day. They won one game and had a good time.

On a glorious Sunday morning three games of pairs were played. Grant Davis and Larry Clemson won the vouchers defeating Al Stuckey and Uwe Kuhn. Pete Brasnett and Steve Taylor defeated Dan Seton and Ian Kelk and Michael Waller and Nick Moody defeated Max Johnson and Ray Burnes. Good to see Brian Tickle up and about though he won’t be playing for a while yet and our thoughts are with John Dopper who is still recovering from his recent stroke.

