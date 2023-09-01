BORN TO READ PARTY RETURNS!

On Thursday 14th September, the Condobolin Born to Read Committee are very excited to be presenting the ‘Spring Story Spectacular’.

After a three-year hiatus, the return of this wonderful community event will include entertainment by “StarDust Kids”, as well as a presentation by young local author, Kiara Harris.

The focus of the Born to Read Committee is to promote the message of ‘Born to read’, and the ‘Spring Story Spectacular’ is a great opportunity to celebrate the fun and joy of reading.

This year’s theme is ‘Wild about Reading’ and will involve jungle exploring to discover the fun and excitement in books. Every child who attends will receive a goody bag, with some jungle animal craft and a special book to take home.

We are also running a ‘Selfie with a book’ competition, and we look forward to seeing creative entries! Details of the competition can be found on our Facebook page.

We are extremely grateful to be able to present this as a FREE event, thanks to the support of local businesses, Condo RSL, Lachlan Shire Council, and state government funding which has made this event possible.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Contributed by The Born to Read Committee.