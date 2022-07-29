BOOST FOR LAKE CARGELLIGO JUNIOR CRICKET CLUB

Lake Cargelligo Junior Cricket Club has received a funding boost.

Work will soon begin on a new toilet block for the Lake Cargelligo Junior Cricket Club thanks to $65,000 funding from round four of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Duty MLC for Barwon Scott Barrett visited Lake Cargelligo on Tuesday, 12 July and met with Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor Paul Phillips, Councillor Judy Bartholomew, Councillor Elaine Bendall and community members to make the announcement.

Mr Barrett said the funding would help complete the Lake Cargelligo Junior Cricket Club precinct, making it a more comfortable area for players and spectators alike.

“Every summer, right across regional NSW we have boys and girls busting to get out and play cricket – I remember being one of them. This funding will make the whole experience better for everyone involved,” he explained.

“Aware of how important sport and community activities are to our regional towns – kids and adults alike – I am proud to be a part of a Government who supports these activities.

“Regional NSW is getting better every day. More people are learning we have amazing towns and communities and facilities like these and the improvements they bring are a huge part of this.”

The $500 million Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is being invested in local projects that improve the lives of people living in regional NSW.