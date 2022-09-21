BOOMERS HOLD PRESENTATION NIGHT

Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held their 2022 Presentation Night on Saturday 10th September at the Trundle Services and Citizens Club to celebrate and acknowledge their greatest players, volunteers and all that helped out for the year.

League Tag:

Coaches Award went to Erica Stevenson and Maddie Coster.

Most Improved went to Ash Farrar.

Rookie of the Year went to Abi Jones.

Player’s Player went to Lily Ryan.

Ultimate Sunflower went to Brooke Morgan.

First Grade:

Coaches Award went to Will Goodsell.

Best Forward went to Blake Ridges.

Best Back went to Brad Watt.

Most Dedicated went to Mitch Wright.

Most Consistent went to Ryan Porter.

Player’s Player and Best and Fairest went to Connor Farrar.

Club Awards:

Rookie of the Year went to Will Nixon.

Club Person of the year went to Tracey Farrar.

“As that is the 2022 season finished we’d just like to say thank you to everyone who volunteered at any stage this season, footy clubs can’t run without volunteers so we are very thankful.” read a post on the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.

“A massive thank you to all our loyal sponsors for another great season, we are so thankful every year for you but your continued support of our club after cancelled and cut short seasons is very appreciated.” continued the post.

Source: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Facebook Page.