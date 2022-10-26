BOOMERS AGM WELCOME NEW COMMITTEE MEMBERS

On Wednesday 12th October, Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held their AGM.

“We had a very successful meeting and congratulations to the new incoming committee and thank you to the outgoing committee for your work last season!” read a post on the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.

The committee members and their roles:

President – Blake Ridges

Vice President – Sam Bolam

Secretary – Ash Farrar

Treasurer – Andrew Curr

Publicity Officer – Paula Wright

Ground Manager – Ron Jones & Peter Wright

Canteen Manager – Tracey Farrar

Gate Manager – Bill Ford

And all the fantastic people on the General Committee.

“2023 is going to be a great year.” concluded the post.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Clubs Facebook Page.