BOOK WEEK FUN AT ST JOSEPH’S

Read, Grow, Inspire was the National Book Week theme for 2023. As is tradition each Book Week, children and educators at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin wore costumes of their cherished book characters, adding a touch of fun to activities planned to celebrate National Book Week. Children and educators came together to promote literature and the benefits of reading. There were many unique and creative costumes, which brought smiles to the faces of all in the school. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.