The Condobolin Book Club dined at the RSL Club recently. ABOVE IMAGE: Neville Shoemark, Cary L’Estrange, Doug Ridley, Lorraine L’Estrange, Abby Grimshaw, Wendy Shoemark, Deborah Kelly, Bonnie Gwyn, Judy Patton, Sandra Ward, Rob Patton, Sue Laing and Ian Laing were all smiles at the Condobolin Book Club meeting. All members enjoyed a lovely meal and a chat. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.