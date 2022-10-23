BOGAN GATE VILLAGE FAIR POSTPONED

Unfortunately, due to flooding the difficult decision to postpone the Bogan Gate 125 Year Celebration has been made.

The event was sent for Saturday 8th October and Sunday 9th October 2022 but due to the abundance of rain and flooding over the area the past few weeks, it was eventually decided to postpone the event for the safety and well being of all involved.

The Bogan Gate Village Fair is a weekend full of fun, food, displays and other activities. Many businesses and people travel to attend the event.

A new date has already been chosen, moving the event to Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th March 2023.

Source: Bogan Gate Village Fair Facebook Page.