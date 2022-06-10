BOGAN GATE RECEIVED TWO PEOPLE OF POST GRANTS

Thanks to Tim and Jenny Went from Bogan Gate’s Post Office, Bogan Gate’s Country Women’s Association and Bogan Gate and War Memorial Hall will be receiving up to $1000 worth of funding from the Australia Post People Of Post Grant.

This year, Australia Post awarded 356 grants to community organisations, which were nominated by Australia Post team members.

Jenny nominated Bogan Gate and War Memorial Hall. With the money, they will be purchasing a new kitchen mixer to support the Hall’s events and activities.

Tim nominated Bogan Gates Country Women’s Association (CWA). With the money, the ladies will be hosting a Junior Public Speaking event for the local students to participate and learn new skills.