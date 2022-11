On Friday 11th November, Bogan Gate P&C Association held the Bogan Gate Public School Fete. The event provided many stalls, games and more. Some stalls included ‘Bee Creative’ which sold customised cups, bottles and some artwork, local ‘Tumbling Downs’ which sold oils, butters, jams etc and ‘Teddy Goose and Co’ from Goonumbla who sold jams, sauces, pickles and more. Other stalls were also present. Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public Schools Facebook Page.