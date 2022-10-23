BOGAN GATE PUB IS OFFICIALLY REOPENED

On Saturday 1st October, Bogan Gate Pub reopened it’s doors after a six months of renovations.

The pub first closed in April, hoping to be back on the 1st September, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, the re-opening was postponed to 1st October.

The day was filled with fun, drinks, food and activities for all.

On Friday 30th September, the pub’s Facebook page posted a fun rhyme welcoming everyone to their grand re-opening:

We closed all the windows

Then closed all the doors.

We’ve primped and and we’ve painted

And we’ve vacuumed the floors.

A little old facelift the pub has gone through,

And Lo and behold we’re reopening for you.

While not quite complete, with more to be done,

We really are hoping that here you will come.

Face painting and lollies and food to be eaten

Cold drinks and pool games (will you be beaten?)

The staff are excited and you should be too!

Saturday the 1st we’re open for you.

Walk in and around and take a look at the pub.

Bring your mates, bring your family, and even bring bub!

Take a seat on the inside, or even the out,

Take a load off, and see what the new Bogan Gate Pub is about.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Pub Facebook Page.