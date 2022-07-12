BOARD MEMBERS SOUGHT FOR POOL AND COMMUNITY CENTRE

Like all small communities Tullibigeal relies on volunteers to keep many of its services running.

The pool and Community Centre are no exceptions to this.

A post on the pool facebook page in 2021 said “The Tullibigeal Swimming Pool is a volunteer organisation who work hard to keep the pool running and open as much as possible with paid supervisors as well as volunteers who fill in. Our pool is a great asset to the community, a great meeting place for all.

“Our supervised opening hours are Monday to Sunday (excluding Thursday due to Swimming Club) 3pm to 5pm but can stay open to 6pm weather permitting .

Reminder if you are a member of the pool, hold your current bronze medallion and senior first aid, you can open the pool at your own leisure.”

The Community Centre which started out as a War Memorial to remember those who served in a number of conflicts Australia was involved in.

As noted in the ad the land was first set aside in 1934 as a crown land reserve for a war memorial.

According to Trove an article in the West Wyalong Advocate in June 1951 said:

“After a lapse of three years, the Tullibigeal Branch of the R.S.L. has at last succeeded in having removed to a site in Tullibigeal a large building which they purchased with the object of establishing a Community Centre. The ultimate cost will be very substantial, but it is confidently anticipated that the public will respond generously to the subscription list which has been opened, as this will be a much needed public utility.

“This building was purchased three years ago for £500, but cost £600 to have shifted to the Memorial Park. At the last meeting it was decided to go ahead with the project, although it appeared a big job for the members to have the building altered, painted and furnished, and to fulfil the original aim – a Servicemen’s Memorial Community Centre – comprising a hall, two ladies rest rooms, billiard room, R.S.L, room and library, and kitchen. This is estimated to cost a further £1000. It was agreed at the meeting that as the Centre will be a most desirable and useful benefit to the whole district, a direct appeal be made to the public with a subscription list, with the object of raising £1000.

(West Wyalong Advocate (NSW), 7 June 1951.)

The Community Centre has been run by the Tullibigeal Progress Association and used by a range of groups over the years. It operated as a Youth Centre for quite a few years with Lachlan and Western Regional Services (formerly Western Plains Regional Development) refurbishing the kitchen and installing a toilet.

Board members will have an opportunity to help keep the facilities running and services available for the Tulli community.