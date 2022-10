The 42nd annual “Blue Waters” Arts and Crafts Exhibition was held in Lake Cargelligo at the Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall on Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th October. The local community as well as students from Tullibigeal Central School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School and more had entered artwork for all to see. Source: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook Page. Image Credits: Laken Picking.