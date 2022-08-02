BLUE BELLIED BLACK SNAKES SOAK UP THE SUN

Four adult Blue Bellied Black Snakes have been seen soaking up the sun in the Lake Cowal (near West Wyalong) area recently.

They are also known as Spotted Black Snakes. Blue-bellied Black Snakes are predominantly a shiny bluish- or brownish-black, with a dark bluish-grey or black belly.

Some individuals can be cream/pale grey in colour, with each scale edged in black, giving a spotted appearance (hence their other common name Spotted Black Snake). The species eats a variety of vertebrates including frogs, lizards, snakes and mammals. Usually a shy animal, the Blue-bellied Black Snake will defend itself aggressively if threatened. The venom is highly toxic and contains coagulants, haemolysins, neurotoxins and cytotoxins.

Image Credit: Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) Facebook Page.