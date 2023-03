Smoke from the Yarra Station blaze, located 100 kilometres west of Condobolin, reached as far as Forbes and settled overnight on Sunday, 19 March. Burning in thick scrub, the fire spread in an easterly direction towards Round Hill Road, with firefighters battling the fire over Saturday, 18 March and Sunday, 19 March. As of Monday, 20 March no properties were under threat. Remember, to only call Triple Zero (000) if you see an unattended fire. Image Credits: NSW Rural Fire Service Facebook Page.