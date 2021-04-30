BLAND MEDICAL CENTRE GIVING COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

By Melissa Blewitt

The Bland Medical Centre in West Wyalong has joined 24 other general practices in the Murrumbidgee region who commenced administering COVID-19 vaccinations from Monday, 12 April, as part of the phased on boarding of 67 practices across the region.

It joins the Lake Cargelligo Family Practice who began administering doses in recent times.

These practices that have now come on board will join the current 42 GPs and five vaccination hubs currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine locally to those eligible under Phase 1b of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Starting on 12 April, eligible people in Tumbarumba, Lockhart, Boorowa, Adelong, Coleambally, Jerilderie, Urana, Hillston and Batlow will have access to local vaccinators.

Following the ATAGI’s recommended changes to the Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Program last week, Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) Acting CEO Julie Redway said “We acknowledge the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is complex and challenging, and information can change.” “We remain committed to supporting local vaccine providers in the current vaccination rollout and encourage those over 50 and eligible under the current phases to consider booking an appointment.”

MPHN’s COVID-19 Pandemic Lead, Doctor Alison Koschel said while more local general practices are commencing COVID-19 vaccinations, vaccination hubs remain an important part of the national rollout.

“If your usual general practice is not administering the COVID-19 vaccination or has limited availability, you can access the vaccine from one of the region’s five vaccination hubs in Wagga Wagga, Gundagai, Young, Deniliquin and Griffith,” she explained.

Those eligible for the vaccination under Phase 1b include healthcare workers currently employed and not included under Phase 1a; critical and high risk workers currently employed; people over 70 years of age; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55 years and people over 18 with an underlying medical condition, including disability.

To check your eligibility for a vaccine visit https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility. If you are eligible for the vaccine you will be redirected to book or find a service near you.