BLACKFIT FITNESS VISITS CONDOBOLIN

By Melissa Blewitt

Blackfit Fitness believes every Aboriginal child should have an equal opportunity to learn and practice their culture, a healthy lifestyle and wellbeing.

They specialise in programs that empower children and communities to make healthy lifestyle choices and live quality healthy lives.

Blackfit Fitness visited Condobolin during the April School Holidays and earlier this month, where local children were able to participate in a myriad of activities at Condobolin High School.

Joshua Toole from Blackfit Fitness oversaw the running of the event.

“We believe that education is key in closing the Gap for Aboriginal people and the driving force behind improving the quality of life for all Australians,” their website, blackfit.com.au says.

“We strive to provide education and motivation for people from all walks of life about the Aboriginal culture and how a healthy lifestyle goes hand in hand. Our positive connection to change is for everyone; children, the youth, teenagers, adults and our elders.

“Our mission is to assist in closing the Gap with our health; That means educating and promoting all that a healthy lifestyle has to offer. We aim to motivate, educate and empower ALL Australian’s on not only improving their physical health but also their mental health.

“We believe that the relationship between the Aboriginal culture and a nations well being on a holistic level is what is missing when approaching the dominant aspects of the Gap here in Australia.

We strive to work in every aspect related to health and wellbeing as it is in our hearts that we believe that by improving this area filters a firm foundation to reaching Australia’s unity.”

Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) made it possible for Joshua and Blackfit to come to Condobolin.

There will be two workshops in both Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo. The first has already taken place in Condobolin, but other dates will be released for the further three workshops when they are known.

CWFSG said they also wanted to thank Condobolin Youth Services for their support and Condobolin High School for the use of their facilities.