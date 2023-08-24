BJD PHOTOGRAPHY IS GUEST EXHIBITOR AT 127TH SHOW

Brayden Davis loves everything about photography and drone work.

The Condobolin local created BJD Photography (Brayden James Davis) to fulfil his dream of capturing important moments of people’s lives and the area in which he lives.

“I originally started taking photos with my drone during the 2022 floods to help home and property owners check on their stock/house when they were cut off,” he explained.

“I have captured a lot of images during the floods and have continued to capture more images including sunsets, farming, and sports images.

“I love capturing images using the drone as it gives a different aspect and view from your regular camera.

“Aerial shots are just something else and I can’t wait to continue to grow and capture more images.”

Brayden is a special Guest Exhibitors at this year’s Condobolin Show. Make sure you check out his display in the Pavilion and take a look at a selection of his works.

For over 30 years, the Condobolin PAH and I Association has made a point of showcasing a new or innovative business in the Lachlan River Valley.

To contact Brayden, send him an email at brayden.davis95@hotmail.com or give him a call on 0477 925 954. You can also check out his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.