BISHOP VISITS

Rachael Bendall, Kristy Ticehurst, Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE DD, Jude Ryan and Caitlin Templeman.
May 20, 2021
Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE DD celebrated the Patronal Feast of St Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Condobolin on Sunday, 2 May. “It was great seeing so many people from the Parish and its Parish School come together to celebrate this beautiful Feast of the Parish,” a post on the Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE DD Facebook Page read. “A big thanks to Fr Getulio and the Parish for welcoming me to the Parish.” Bishop Columba also had lunch at the Elias’ property and saw first hand the damage being done by mice during the current plague.
