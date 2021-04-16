BIRD WATCHING EVENT SUCCESS

Condobolin and District Landcare held a very successful Bird Watching event with Warren ‘Chaddy” Chad on Sunday, 28 March.

It was a big hit with the morning kicking off with Bacon and eggs plus yoghurt, fruit and muesli. Next Chaddy taught the excited group some tips and tricks for finding a bird within a bird ID book, and they learned a little on migratory bird patterns across Australia and beyond.

Everyone then went for a walk around our beautiful Gum Bend Lake and spotted a whole range of different birds including Whistling Kite, Black Kite, Little Corella, Galah, Eastern Rosella, Red Rumped Parrot, Blue-Faced Honeyeater, White Plumed Honeyeater, Noisy Miner, Peewee, Magpie, Willie Wagtail, Hoary-Headed Grebe, Australian Grebe, Pacific Black Duck, Grey Teal Duck, Wood Duck, Black Front Dotterel, Swallow, Great Egret, White-Faced Heron, Variegated Fairy-Wren, White-Winged Fairy-Wren, Little Grass Bird, Pelican, Little Black Cormorant and Little Friarbird. “A wonderful spot to find birds!” a post on the Condobolin and District Landcare Facebook Page read.

“Thank you to those that attended, it was a great morning. A huge thank you to Warren Chad for imparting such knowledge and sparking some new or rekindled interest in bird watching, and Brendon White for cooking the BBQ!”

Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.