BIKES ROAR INTO TOWN OFFERING FUN AND FUNDRAISING

Ninety-four members of The Wild Dogs from Sydney and surrounds roared into town on Friday, 17 February.

This was the 18th year that the Wild Dogs have organised the Condobolin Ride Weekend, to coincide with the Condobolin Picnic Races.

While the Condobolin Picnic Races were cancelled due to predicted high temperatures, the members still offered rides to local children and any other resident who wanted to experience the thrill of a motorbike ride. The rides began in front of the Condobolin Hotel.

They ask for a donation for the rides and this goes to a local charity. This year that local charity was the Country Women’s Association (CWA) to help with their donations towards Cancer patient assistance.

The group also put on a few raffles including National Rugby League (NRL) jerseys, 4.5 litre bottle of Scotch and other donated items.

“This year we have filled up the accommodation at the Condobolin Motor Inn, Red Cattle Dog Hotel, Allambie Motel and the newly refurbished rooms at the Imperial Hotel,” organiser Manfred (Freddy) Wittek said.

“We always enjoy the wonderful hospitality at Condobolin.”