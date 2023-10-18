BIG YEAR FOR CONDO JRL

It’s been a big year for the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club.

Not only did they celebrate its 50th Anniversary Year, but they also had a total of 215 children were registered for 2023 (13 teams), with 98 people registered as volunteers, coaches, trainers, and referees.

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2023 Presentation evening at the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, 16 September.

They marked the occasion with special guest and former Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs player David Peachey handing out the trophies. He gave this advice to all the players: “Don’t forget who you are and where you’re from”, which was given to him by his mother.

Marion Wighton-Packham opening the evening with an Acknowledgment to Country.

“Congratulations to all the teams on a fabulous 2023 season. Congratulations to all the children on their achievements this season and a big thank you to the parents who get them to training and games each week,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

Some of the highlights for the Club in 2023 included the Club holding its first ever Indigenous Round, held the third Condobolin verse Lake Cargelligo trial match for the ‘Wade Grogan Memorial Trophy’ and their second Women in League Round.

Six Condobolin JRL teams made the finals this season, with two, the under 10s Tackle and Under 14s Tackle making Grand Finals. The Under 10s took home the title in 2023, while the Under 14s were Runners Up.

Eleven children made Lachlan District Teams, and a female tackle competition has started, with nine Condobolin girls signing up.

In other exciting news, Braith Sloane signed with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs and made the Combined High Schools Under 15s School Boys Team; Kyron Croker also made the Under 15s Australian Secondary Schools Indigenous Goannas Team.

The Club also purchased a new scoreboard and a bus this year, and there was new Condobolin Rams merchandise to show off.

“A massive shout out and thank you to all the coaches, trainers, first aiders, league safe, referees, touchies, managers, canteen crew, canteen helpers, lolly shop, set up and pack up helpers, clean up crew, line markers, all those behind the scenes helping each week and every volunteer in the club who has lent a hand and made 2023 awesome,” the Facebook post went on to say.

“Thank you to the Condo RSL club for hosting our home games and our Presentation. Thank you to everyone who helped with set up and running of presentation day.

“Last but not least to the 2023 committee you’re the best and we thank you. It’s been a big year and it’s been amazing.

“Thank you to Marion (Packham) for all your involvement in the club this season. Thank you to Nikita (Collins) and Adam (Dargin) for all your involvement with our indigenous round, your indigenous design for our socks and making our discos awesome. Thank you to Doris Glasson for your indigenous design on our 50th Year jerseys this year.”