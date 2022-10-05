BIG RAINFALL TOTALS PREDICTED

Model data is forecasting widespread rainfalls of 100 millimetres plus over the next 10 days for Condobolin and the Central West. Multiple river systems, including the Lachlan River, in Central NSW have exceeded major flood thresholds. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge fell below the major flood levels (6.70 metres) around 2.30pm on Wednesday 28 September and is currently falling, with moderate flooding. According to a map from www.weatherwatch.net.au Condobolin is in the deep purple section, which is predicting total rainfall of up to 150 millimetres.

ABOVE: The 10-day rainfall forecast via GFS (other models support this too). Image Credit: www.weatherwatch.net.au