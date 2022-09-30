BIG NEWS FOR SOPHIA AND ISLA

Tullibigeal Central School students Sophia Newham and Isla Mackin were successful at the Western Region Carnival in Dubbo on Friday 16th September.

Sophia placed 3rd in Long Jump and 3rd in 100m while Isla placed 2nd in Discus. Unfortunately the schools relay team were unlucky in going through to State, placing 4th for the event.

Sophia and Isla will be heading to State Carnival at Sydney Olympic Park on 19th and 20th October this year.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.