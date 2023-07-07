BETWEEN THE SILENCE AND THE HEARTBEAT SCULPTURE UNVEILED

The latest addition to the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail has arrived at its new home within the Lachlan Shire, after almost three years from concept.

Between the Silence and the Heartbeat by Clancy Warner made the journey from South Australia to the Lachlan Shire and was installed 12 kilometres from Condobolin along the Lachlan Valley Way.

“Between the Silence and the Heartbeat is a unique and thought-provoking installation that really fits beautifully into its surroundings. It will resonate with our local community and add another exciting visitor experience to our Shire,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM said.

After Covid-19 border restrictions and major flooding of the Lachlan River delayed the installation by 18 months, Clancy described the process as bittersweet.

“It was amazing to see all the figures in-situ. They have a slightly haunting feeling. I was quite sad to say goodbye to them, but also very happy that they have finally come home,” he revealed.

Based on a wood series made for the 2018 Biennale of Australian Art exhibition, Clancy used the same concept to create a version cast in bronze.

The installation comprises 15 bronze figures featuring a wooden heart inlay, and represents the indifference to Indigenous deaths within ‘white’ Australia; whether it is in police custody, by suicide, the gap in health care or being deliberately targeted, according to the Forbes Art Society.

“Indigenous Australians have been here for over 60,000 years. The heartbeat of the People is the heartbeat of Country. It is time for the silence about these deaths to end; it is time for us all to take a stand,” Clancy explained.

“I was very honoured to be selected as one of the artists to create a sculpture for this project. I was especially honoured to make this series for this location; being on Wiradjuri country, where I was born and where so many generations of my family have lived and still live. It is a series very close to my heart and carries a very important message and hopefully will be a harbinger of change.”

Forbes Arts Society Chairperson Trudy Mallick said, “we are honoured to feature such a profound piece within the collection and hope that it instigates meaningful conversations.”

The Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail expansion is part of the ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project’, supported by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth – Environment and Tourism Fund under Restart NSW, Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining. The project aims to foster visual arts throughout the Forbes and Lachlan Shires, grow the visitor economy and promote the Lachlan Valley region as a premier tourism destination.

For more information about the project visit www.forbesartssociety.com