BETTY BIBB TURNS 100

Betty Bibb (nee Condon) celebrated her centenarian birthday on Friday, 26 November.

She was treated to a special morning tea at RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens and enjoyed a beautiful celebratory cake (PICTURED TOP RIGHT), which was made by Rhonda Williamson and decorated by Kim Jones and Robyn Ries.

Mrs Bibb received many heartfelt messages including ones from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Scott Mosrrison, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia and Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, as well as family and friends.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, sent a congratulatory message to Mrs Bibb. “I am pleased to hear that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday. My sincere congratulations and best wishes on this very special day.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his kindest salutations along with a Certificate of Congratulations. “I am pleased to send you my sincere congratulations on this special occasion. On this happy occasion, I hope you savour the love, joy and congratulations of family and friends. With best wishes for the future,” the message read.

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia sent his warmest regards. “Dear Mrs Bibb. My wife Linda and I send you our warmest congratulations on the occasion of your one hundredth birthday. May this very special day be a happy and memorable one.” Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton’s message read: “Dear Mrs Bibb. My wife Robyn joins me in extending our warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on the celebration of your 100th birthday! I hope you have a lovely time celebrating this momentous and significant milestone with family and friends. I take this opportunity to wish you good health and happiness.”

Mrs Bibb used to be a Clerk/Cadet Reporter for the Lachlander, which her father owned from 1911 to 1952. In those days papers had to be hand set and was very time consuming. Before electricity came to Condobolin, the machinery was powered by gas, necessitating a backyard gas plant. Once electricity became available more modern machinery was introduced. No folding equipment was ever installed during Mrs Bibb’s time at the masthead, which meant all papers were folded and wrapped by hand. Mrs Bibb’s father sold the business to Frank and Doretta Ryder-Wood in April 1952.

Mrs Bibb also fondly remembered going to school with Tibby Stone, who is also a fellow centenarian. Happy 100th birthday, Mrs Bibb!