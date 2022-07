On Monday 20th June, Lake Cargelligo Central School LAP Hospitality students completed an assessable service period by running a belated Mother’s Day and Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

“Massive thanks to Shellie Lawlor for co-assessing some units of competency with Mrs Coughran.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

During this event, the school also raised $328 for Cancer Council.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.