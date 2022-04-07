BECOME A VINNIES VOLUNTEER

St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch is looking for motivated community minded people to become volunteers.

By volunteering, you can be sure you’re making a difference for those in need.

This could be a chance to give something back to the community, to use your skills and experience to make a difference in the lives of people who need assistance the most or for others, it may be a chance to develop new skills and experience in a supportive environment.

Volunteering for Vinnies is a rich and rewarding experience. As a volunteer, you’ll benefit from the satisfaction of helping others, sharing your skills and teaching others, learning new skills, and the sense of community and friendship.

John Atkinson has been a Vinnies volunteer at the St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch for over 10 years.

He said it gives him a sense of purpose and satisfaction to help others.

“There is always something you can do, and when I help out at Vinnies, I know I am helping out those in need in the community,” he explained.

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson added the Condobolin Branch needed new volunteers to help keep the great work of the organisation going.

“A volunteer can do all manner of jobs, such as sorting clothes, hanging up stock, and ironing,” she stated.

“Many of our volunteers are now into the mid-eighties, so we would like to encourage those in the community that can, to volunteer at Vinnies.

“You can come down and help out in the shop and see if you like it. If you don’t want to do a specific role such, as ironing, you don’t have to do that. You can choose to help in other areas.

“Please think about becoming a Vinnies volunteer – it is very rewarding.”

The St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It is also open from 9.30am to 11.30am on Saturday.

It’s easy to get started as a Vinnies volunteer. Simply contact the Condobolin Branch on 02 6895 3027 or drop into the Bathurst Street shop.