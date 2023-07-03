BECK AND LISA SHOW FINE FORM ON THE GOLF COURSE

Condo Lady Golfers

Beck Hurley won the Al Pike Rose Bowl on 5 May.

Beck was also the Scratch Winner of the 2023 Condobolin Ladies Championship. Beck has been the Scratch Winner of the Championships many times – this is her fifth win in a row.

Lisa Frankel was the winner of the Handicap at the 2023 Condobolin Ladies Championship. Lisa has also been a winner before, having taken out the Handicap trophy three times.

Friday, 9 June West Wyalong travelled to Condobolin for Pennants, unfortunately Condobolin went down in all matches. Thanks to Bec, Vicki, Kate, Jan, Penny for being available to play. The girls travelled to West Wyalong on Monday, 19 June for the return matches.

We have had a slow start to the season and player numbers are down. It has been encouraging to see that we have a few new girls playing on a Wednesday morning. Contributed.