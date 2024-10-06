Beau successful in Waste 2 Art
Congratulations to Beau Longhurst for representing Trundle Central School at the regional Waste 2 Art competition with his artwork titled ‘Woodcutters’.
Beau’s project won in the Secondary 3D category, earning him a certificate and a monetary award for the school.
The prize money will be allocated to purchase equipment for the School to Work program.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
