Farmers, contract harvesters, transport operators, pilot drivers and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year’s Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day in person at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange or online via Zoom on Thursday 11 August.

Breakfast will be provided onsite from 7.30am, with the official program kicking off at 8am. There will be onsite displays from 10.30am – 11.30am.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that after two years of COVID disruptions it is great to be able to offer this hybrid event to provide important safety information in the lead up to the harvest period.

“The Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day has been running since 2010. We usually attract around 60 participants from right across the Central West. We are hoping that by offering the event as both an online and in person delivery we’ll be able to reach more people,” Ms Suitor said.

The Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day is supported by NHVR, Transport for NSW, NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service, SafeWork NSW, NSW Farmers, WFI, Graincorp, Grain Transport Safety Network, Essential Energy, Australian Custom Harvesters Association and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program.

Topics which will be discussed include access, permits, fire safety, fatigue, safety around powerlines, compliance, insurance, mental health and much more.

“Harvest is coming and it is important to refresh people’s knowledge about the current rules and regulations for legally and safely moving agricultural machinery, combinations and trucks on the road.

“Safety and compliance during harvest is very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.

“Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what’s required before the upcoming harvest period,” Ms Suitor said.

Registration is free but spaces are limited, so get in quick. Register via the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Councils’ Facebook pages.

“We’ll also be running three satellite events to provide the same information to more farmers in areas that may not attend the main event in Forbes or not have reliable internet to be able to dial in,” Ms Suitor said.

The satellite events (including free breakfast) will be held on Wednesday, 31 August from 7.30am – 10.15am at the Lake Cargelligo RFS Shed; Thursday, 1 September from 7.30am – 10.15am at the Wirrinya Community Hall; and Friday 2 September from 7.30am – 10.15am at the Peak Hill Golf Club.

Press Release.