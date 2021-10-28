BE RESPECTFUL OF CHS FACILITIES

The local community is reminded that the use of Condobolin High School facilities outside of school hours is limited to basketball courts, oval and cricket nets.

“We welcome community use of our school facilities at all times. This use is, however, limited to the basketball courts, oval and cricket nets,” a post by Principal Wendy Scarce (12 October) said.

“Please assist us by ensuring that no member of the public enters any other area of the school outside school hours. Only authorised school personnel, with express permission, may be on site outside of regular times.

“There have been a number of incidents in recent weeks where people have entered the school premises unlawfully. Any person who is found to be entering the school unlawfully will be reported to police as per NSW Department of Education policy and may be subject to an Inclosed Lands Act Notice being issued.

“The community’s help and support with this would be most gratefully appreciated,” the post concluded.