BARBER PROGRAM A PATHWAY TO ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

A makeshift barber shop may not seem like much to some, but to others it can become a pathway to endless possibilities.

Condobolin High School hosted Granville Boys High students, who visited to show local youth their renowned barber program, which teaches teenagers how to cut hair recently.

During their two-day stay barber Charles Lomu and Abdul Elnazer taught the students how to use clippers, cut fade hairstyles, tidy up mullets and shave lines and designs.

Two barber stations were installed in the Condobolin High School Hall. The new additions were made possible by the fundraising efforts of Granville Boys High Principal Noel Dixon and Student Representative Council (SRC) chairpersons Eesa Khaled and Khaled Zreika. The Granville students held mufti days and sausage sizzles to raise money for the barber shop equipment.

Sergeant Joel Hunter from the Condobolin Police Station was amongst community members who volunteered to have their hair cut by the training students.

“What an absolutely fabulous couple of days we have had with the generosity shown to our school and students by the team from Granville Boys High School,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Nate, Ernie, Lachie and Isaiah demonstrated the development of talent and ability beyond belief. The trained barber who came out with the school, Charles Lomu, was incredibly impressed by the boys and commented that they showed natural ability.

“We intend to continue this reciprocal relationship with GBHS and look forward to further opportunities to support our students with their barbering skills.”

Mr Dixon said the barber program, which started in 2016, gives young men a sense of pride and shows them what they’re capable of.