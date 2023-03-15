BANJO SHOWS HE HAS A BIG HEART

Banjo Elliott completed his participation in the Starlight Foundation Super Swim on Tuesday, 28 February. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Posted By: Hayley
16/03/2023
Banjo Elliott certainly has a big heart. He has just completed the Starlight Foundation Super Swim, swimming an amazing 14 kilometres for the month of the February. Banjo’s cousin, Judah was born in June 2022 with an ultra-rare genetic disorder and been in Sydney Children’s Hospital for the past eight months. The Starlight Foundation has made it possible for the family, all located in rural areas, to visit and spend time with Judah and bring some joy and happiness to the family during this difficult time. Banjo’s swimming has raised almost $5,000 for the Foundation and the support from everyone donating has been felt by his wider family. Banjo is the son of Scott and Jodie Elliott of Condobolin.
Banjo Elliott and his cousin Judah. Banjo completed the Starlight Foundation Super Swim in February, to help raise funds for the Starlight Foundation. He raised $5,000 for the Foundation. Image Contributed.
Cooper Durham, Banjo Elliot, Abe Durham, Kristen Durham and Noah Durham. Banjo was proud to be able to complete the Starlight Foundation Super Swim during the month of February, for his cousin Judah. Judah was born in June 2022 with an ultra-rare genetic disorder and has been in Sydney Children’s Hospital for the past eight months. The Starlight Foundation has made it possible for the family to visit and spend time with him during this difficult time. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Banjo Elliott swam 14 kilometres during the month of February as part of Starlight Foundation Super Swim. He finished his challenge, which he was completing for his cousin Judah, at the Condobolin Swimming Pool on Tuesday, 28 February, where a crowd of family and friends cheered him on. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.