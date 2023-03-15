BANJO SHOWS HE HAS A BIG HEART

Banjo Elliott certainly has a big heart. He has just completed the Starlight Foundation Super Swim, swimming an amazing 14 kilometres for the month of the February. Banjo’s cousin, Judah was born in June 2022 with an ultra-rare genetic disorder and been in Sydney Children’s Hospital for the past eight months. The Starlight Foundation has made it possible for the family, all located in rural areas, to visit and spend time with Judah and bring some joy and happiness to the family during this difficult time. Banjo’s swimming has raised almost $5,000 for the Foundation and the support from everyone donating has been felt by his wider family. Banjo is the son of Scott and Jodie Elliott of Condobolin.