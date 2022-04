Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and Preschool took the children out on an excursion to the Lake on Friday 11th March.The children and staff had lunch together. The children then got to explore and play on the bank of the lake in the water and mud. The centre organised the excursion for the children to be present and focus on being one with nature and the earth. Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and Preschool Facebook Page.