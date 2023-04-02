AWI WORKING WITH CONDOBOLIN COMPANY TO TACKLE CHALLENGES AROUND SHEARING

Australian Wool Innovation Limited (AWI) is working with six engineering companies, including Stockpro in Condobolin, to make an AWI led modular race delivery system design commercially available to growers around Australia.

The other engineering companies AWI are working with include Haynes Engineering, Naracoorte South Australia; Proway Livestock Equipment, Bomen, NSW; Kyabram Steel, Kyabram, Victoria; Commander AG-Quip, Albany, Western Australia; and RW Engineering, Darkan, Western Australia.

Australian Wool Innovation’s Chairman Jock Laurie says extensive work continues to tackle the challenge around shearing.

“Shearing is the number one issue facing many growers and AWI is doubling down on efforts to tackle the problem,” he explained.

“We are doing this through helping roll out modular race delivery systems, increasing training and retention programs for shearers, investigating robotics and working on improving biological defleecing.

“The beauty of the modular race delivery system is taking out some of shearing’s most physically demanding task – the catch and drag.

“As sheep have got bigger that is additional stress on the shearer’s body, the modular system removes that.

“Interested growers are either looking to retrofit or construct a new shed incorporating the system to reduce costs in upgrading, utilising or replacing older infrastructure”.

An example of how a modular race delivery system design helps, can be seen by the success achieved by the Banyandah Pastoral Co in the Riverina in November/December last year.

Due to extensive flooding in Riverina areas in December 2022, many growers were unable to complete or continue shearing.

Ian, Camilla and Will Shippen, Banyandah Pastoral Co had half of their usual sheds operational at the time of flooding. They contacted AWI, who organised five modules owned by AWI, and two more owned by Haynes Engineering to be available for the company.

The Shippen’s converted an existing hay shed into a ‘shearing shed’ by pouring a concrete slab, running power, adapting and building existing yards to complement the Race Delivery. The existing shed also allowed AWI to configure the modules into an ‘L’ shape, with a fabricator creating a corner to allow the sheep to flow.

They have since shorn approximately 15-20,000 sheep through the system and have confirmed their intention to purchase the modules from AWI and Haynes engineering as they now have a fully operational shed at a fraction of the cost of other designs.

AWI applied for and received a grant of $45,000 from the Western Australian Government to further develop the Race Delivery System with a manufacturer in Western Australia. With matching funding from AWI, this will bring the total investment to $90,000 in 2023. The funding is now being used to engage with RW Engineering and developments are underway to innovate the design and uptake of the Race Delivery System.