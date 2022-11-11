‘AVALON’ SELLS FOR $5,925,000

A tightly held Vermont Hill Property has sold for $5,925,000 under the hammer.

‘Avalon’ (2134 Vermont Hill Road, Condobolin) went to auction at the Condobolin RSL Club on Thursday, 27 October, with seven active bidders vying to make the property their own.

There were 60 registered attendees and 10 registered bidders on auction day. Seventeen inspections of the property took place.

Selling agent Paddy Ward – Ray White Condobolin said the result was a strong endorsement for tightly held Vermont Hill district property and the power of putting buyers in a competitive environment.

Despite the success of the auction, there were some challenges due to the current weather conditions.

Record flooding in the area on the day of the auction cut Condobolin off from surrounding townships, in turn cutting off the auctioneer, administration staff and some of the buyers.

Paddy Ward the flying agent was preparing to get his plane out to fly everyone in. “After all, where there is a will there’s a way, and when there is a deal to be done you can bet Paddy will make it happen,” a post on the Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page read.

Fortunately, all parties either made it safely in person, jumped on the phone or were able to spectate online without having to fire up the plane engine.

The highest offer received prior to the auction was $3.7 million.