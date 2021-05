By Hayley Egan

The Autumn Garden Party was held on Sunday the 18th of April at Toppy Hall.

The event was an afternoon of food and fun with a lovely Autumn theme.

There was also a special guest speaker, Helen Webber. Helen used her floristry skills to demonstrate how to create a stunning floral arrangment.

The evening also held games and raffles with prizes to be won.

Image Credits: I Love West Wyalong’s Facebook Page.