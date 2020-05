Lachlan Children Services successfully participated in the Walk for Autism initiative.

Walk for Autism is an online, personal challenge that could be completed solo – anywhere, at any time, in any place.

This meant educators could complete the tasks at their own pace, in their own time.

They challenged themselves to walk 10,000 steps a day for eight days, from Sunday, 29 March to Sunday, 5 April while raising much-needed funds to support people on the autism spectrum.

By Melissa Blewitt