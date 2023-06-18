AUSTRALIAN WOOL GROWERS JOIN THE MND FIGHT

The quest to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has special meaning for Chris Daniher, after his brother Neale was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder ten years ago.

The Ungarie farmer has joined other local members of the Australian wool industry in promoting the latest weapon in the battle to find a cure, a new limited edition, 100 per cent Australian wool scarf benefitting his brother’s FightMND foundation.

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), in conjunction with FightMND, have produced the Merino wool scarf ahead of the annual Big Freeze event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on King’s Birthday Monday, June 12, with the wool used being donated by growers across the country.

Neale Daniher was diagnosed with MND, which affects the brain and nerves, in 2013, and cofounded FightMND in 2014 with the goal of finding an effective treatment and cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

The inaugural Big Freeze event was held in 2015 and since that time, FightMND has invested $55.9 million in MND research, including 12 clinical trials and 22 drug development projects both in Australia and globally.

Chris, who runs the original family farm at Ungarie, NSW, was joined by his long-term, Condobolin-based wool representative, Quality Wool’s Craig Davis, to help promote the new scarf and FightMND’s new partnership with the Australian wool industry leading in to the Big Freeze.

Craig, along with Quality Wool Managing Director Mark Dyson and Business Manager Genevieve Dyson, spent a morning with Chris in the shearing shed discussing topics ranging from wool, football and the great work of the foundation as they strive to find a cure for MND.

The trio were also fortunate enough to have the opportunity to meet the matriarch of the Daniher family, Edna, sharing stories over a morning tea that included Edna’s famed mud cake.

FightMND’s premium Australian wool scarf, made with 100 per cent Australian Merino wool, is now available to purchase here: https://rb.gy/22ar0

Press Release.