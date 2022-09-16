Condobolin hosted the inaugural Australian Naggers Cup Championships, sponsored by Vince’s Kitchen, on Sunday September 4, hoping to make it an annual event to encourage golfers to come and play our wonderful country course.

The champion “Naggers” are determined by the lowest nett score, as are the “Odds n Sods” champions.

Winners of the Naggers Cup were locals Steve and Simone Beattie on 109 1/2nett. Second were Greg and Debbie Matheson 110 3/4 nett from Nyngan. Mick and Vicki Hanlon 115 3/4 nett took third place. Henry and Shannon Nash 116 1/2 nett (Forbes) were fourth. Michael and Gai Mitchelton 117 3/4 nett (Cobram/Barooga) collected fifth place.

Scratch winners were Brad and Beck Hurley 127. Grant and Liz Harding 132 (Young) won second place.

Winners of the Odds n Sods event were Nym Dziuba and Kath Jeffress 108 1/2 nett (Parkes). Second were Allan and Judy Dodgson 111 nett. Third place was won by John Miller (Manildra) and Michelle Robinson (Loch Sport) – 120 1/4 nett. Clive Dunn and Karyn White 127 1/2 nett came fourth.

Scratch winners were Ian Grimshaw and Pen McLachlan 143. Anthony Rodgers and Jan Pawsey 152 claimed second spot.

Local winners of the Naggers Cup were of course Steve and Simone Beattie, the story is you have a right to Nag for the next year Simone!

Local winners of the Odds n Sods were father and daughter duo Allan and Judy Dodgson. Thank you to Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy for kindly sponsoring the local event.

Thank you to all who travelled from Loch Sport (Victoria), Cobram/Barooga, Tocumwal, Young, Manildra, Parkes, Tottenham, and Tullibigeal. Thank you Vicki Hanlon for providing beautiful platters and your non nagging husband Mick for helping with the cards.

A special mention to our wonderful chef, Vince. This event wouldn’t be possible without your very generous sponsorship. Vince’s Kitchen is a wonderful asset to the Condobolin Sports Club, thank you.

Contributed.