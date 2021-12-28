AUSTRALIA DAY NOMINEES

Nominees for the Lachlan Shire Council 2022 NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards have been announced.

They include Doctor Khaled Bardawil (Lake Cargelligo), Pascale Bardawil (Lake Cargelligo), Narelle Hayward (Lake Cargelligo), Sue Nicholls (Tottenham), Geoff Chase (Tottenham), Dylan Bendall (Tullibigeal), and Margaret McCarten (Lake Cargelligo).

Lachlan Shire Australia Day Ambassador, Donna Burton will join Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM to present the 2022 NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards at the Lake Cargelligo Sail and Power Boat Club on Australia Day Wednesday 26 January 2022 before traveling to the Tullibigeal and Burcher Australia Day celebrations later in the day.

The Lachlan Shire nominees for 2022 are as follows:

Dr Khaled Bardawil – Dr Bardawil has been nominated for his outstanding service as General Practitioner to the Lake Cargelligo and the surrounding areas. In 2021, Dr Bardawil played a major role in coordinating the immunisation of the local community against COVID-19. Dr Bardawil and his team worked around the clock to protect the community.

Dr Khaled and Pascale Bardawil – Both Khaled and Pascale have been nominated for their outstanding contribution to the community and collectively working together to roll out the COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal, Rankin Springs, Weethalle, Hillston, Condobolin, Ariah Park, West Wyalong, Ungarie, Hay, Euabalong and Euabalong West.

Narelle Hayward – Narelle has been nominated for her passionate contribution and success as a member of the Lake Cargelligo Women’s Bowling Club. Narelle won the Major Singles title over four consecutive years from 2018 -2021, an achievement not accomplished by anyone else in the 75-year history of the Lake Cargelligo Women’s Bowling Club.

Sue Nicholls – Sue’s extensive contribution to the Tottenham community has seen her nominated for an Australia Day award. She is an active member of several committees and is a tireless volunteer helper.

Geoff Chase – Geoff has been nominated for his commitment to the Tottenham community. He is a long-standing volunteer and has been an active committee member for over 50 years.

Dylan Bendall – Dylan is a talented sportsperson, who leads by example on and off the field and is dedicated to several sporting clubs and associations in Tullibigeal and beyond.

Margaret McCarten – Margaret, an enthusiastic and tireless volunteer has been a member of several committees over many years and is wholeheartedly dedicated to servicing the Lake Cargelligo community.

Council congratulates all nominees for their commitment and contribution to their communities and the broader Lachlan Shire.

For more information about the Shire’s Australia Day celebrations, please contact Executive Assistant Paula Ewing on (02) 6895 1900 or visit the Australia Day website: www.australiaday.org.au