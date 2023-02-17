AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN TRUNDLE

The following is the speech read in full by the MC at the Trundle Australia Day ceremony which was held at Berryman Oval.

Welcome to the 2023 Australia Day Celebrations.

Thank you everyone for coming in, don’t forget to grab something to eat and drink if you haven’t. We are going to start with the National Anthem and Flag Raising.

We would like to start just by thanking a few people:

• Everyone who has helped with cooking, coffees, catering and setting up

• To the Trundle Food Store and Grain and Press

• To the local Parkes Shire Council crew for getting the oval in shape for today, we are lucky to have a great local bunch.

It’s pretty awesome this year to have the new skate park open and ready to roll (please note there is no Doctor on duty today for those who are learning!), and the pool looking fresh with new relining. Behind us you can see slowly coming along is the construction of a new outdoor gym.

This year we want to support local again, with Shop Local cards. If you visit the Parkes Shire Council Website there is a list of businesses who accept the card including those here in Trundle.

We have monthly sports and overall sports awards along with Citizen of the Year.

But first we wanted to quickly thank our services, those who everyday put the community first, it’s been another testing year and thank you for looking after us. Especially our SES, RFS and the ADF who came into action during the recent floods.

January: Blair MacDonald: True Grit Lever Action Silhouette Shooting event in Bowral, winning Jnr Point Score

February: Thomas Sanderson: broke 4 records at school swimming carnival – Senior primary 50m butterfly, Senior primary 50m backstroke, 11 years boys 50m freestyle, All age 100m freestyle. Gobondery/NARRAF swimming carnival – March – 11 year old champion – 1st in 11 years free, 1st in 11 years butterfly, 1st in 11 years breaststroke, 1st in 11 years backstroke. WSSA swimming carnival – March – 10th in 11 years 50m free, 11th in 11 years 50m back, 10th in 11 years 50m breaststroke, 3rd in 11 years butterfly PSSA State swimming carnival – April – 11 years butterfly event – placed 36th.

March Nominees:

Vashti Williams: Vashti was one of four girls selected to represent Wilcannia Forbes at the Polding cricket trials to be held in Tamworth in August.

Angus Quade: Angus was one of seven boys selected to represent Wilcannia Forbes at the Polding Trials to be held in August. Angus was also selected to represent at the Diocesan Swimming Trials in individual and small school relay events.

March Winners: William Taylor, Aliethea Stokes, Harrison Budd, Jessica Morgan — Central Schools Relay team 1st Western Area and 3rd in State

April: Brad Watt, Connor Farrar, Paddy Jones, Brooke Morgan and Adam Hall Coaches the Woodbridge Representative Players

May Nominees:

Blair MacDonald: Successfully completed at the national Lever Action Silhouette Championships in Canberra, winning and placing in someone individual events and taking out national Jnr titles in four events

William Taylor: Selected to participate in the State Rugby League Carnival (CHS) playing in the Presidents Cup Team

May Winner:

Angus Quade: Angus was selected in the Wilcannia Forbes Soccer team. Angus participated and was an outstanding representative at the Polding Trials held at Bathurst.

June Nominees:

William Taylor: 6th in 17 yrs 6000m at Western Area Cross Country – completed in State Cross Country in Sydney in July

Aliethea Stokes: 6th in 17 yrs 4000m at Western Area Cross Country – completed in State Cross Country in Sydney in July

June Winner:

Miranda Barnes: 5th in 17 yrs 4000m at Western Area Cross Country – completed in State Cross Country in Sydney in July

No nominees for July

August Nominees:

Aliethea Stokes: 1st 17 years javelin at Western Area Athletics Carnival in Dubbo Jessica Morgan – 2nd 14 years javelin at Western Area Athletics Carnival in Dubbo

William Taylor, Paddy Williams, Blair MacDonald, Harrison Budd – 17 years relay team 2nd at Western Area Athletics Carnival in Dubbo

August Winner:

Paddy Williams: 1st 16 years javelin at Western Area Athletics Carnival in Dubbo.

September Nominees:

Alice Williams: Gold in Jnr Long Jump

Vashti Williams: Bronze 11 yr discus

Vashti Williams, Alice Williams, Harry Quade, Angus Quade – PP5 Small School Relay

Paddy Williams: 4th in state 16yrs Javelin

Aliethea Stokes: 8th state 17 yrs Javelin

Jessica Morgan: 12th state 14 yrs javelin

William Taylor, Paddy Williams, Blair MacDonald, Harrison Budd – 17yrs Relay Team 16th in the State

September Winner:

Isabella Skipworth: Polding Athletics Gold in Jnr Shot Put, Silver in Gold Jnr Shot Put, Bronze Jnr 100m (student with a disability)

October: Isabella Skipworth – NSW Athletics team, competed at the National Athletics in Brisbane in Nov, received National Silver for Discus and Bronze for Shot Put. Isabella competes in multiclass events

November: Trundle SES – for their efforts during the extensive water throughout 2022 December and our Trundle Sports Person of the Year; Opens Trundle Central Cricket Team: Paddy Williams, Harrison Budd, Blair McDonald, Zac Clayton, Jim Ramsay, Alice Bridger, Jessica Morgan, Chloe Budd, Zac Holloway, Seth Prebendarcik, Sam Charlton – The Team won against Gulargambone Central School and played in the State Finals in December and won.

I would like to welcome Stacey Edwards up to present the Bush Tucker Community Donations.

Congratulations to everyone!

Its never an easy job deciding Trundle Citizen of the Year, thank you to the Citizen Committee for reviewing our nominees.

I would like to welcome Sam Wu.

I would like to nominate our Chinese Cook, Sam Wu as Citizen of the Year 2023.

Sam has generously provided meals for senior secondary students of Trundle Central School. He is always a cooperative and very efficient cook.

He is a great asset to the Services and Citizens Club and community.

I feel Sam would be a worthy Citizen of the Year 2023 for Trundle.

I would like to welcome Tracey Farrar.

She is always helping someone.

She’s also a member of the SES and Football Committee.

I would like to welcome the Trundle SES.

Throughout the year, they have served the community well, more than to be expected.

As a recipient of their help during the flooding events during the year and proud parents of a young volunteer, we saw first hand the long hours of assistance in call outs, sand bagging, and minimal rest between call outs.

Assistance given to the elderly in our community, especially those of Gobondery Street, their empathy and care, is to be rewarded.

It takes all sorts of people to run a successful group of volunteers, young and old they give up their time for weekly meetings and training.

Thank you Trundle SES, your kindness, caring and bravery should be commended.

I would like to welcome Colin Wheeler up, Trundle Citizen of the Year.

Colin Wheeler has been an active and dedicated member of the Trundle community since coming to the district in the late 1950s as a school teacher and later becoming a farmer.

Colin has been actively involved in many different community organisations over many decades often serving on the executive committee. Some of these include;

• Trundle Presbyterian Church 1959 – Present (Elder and treasurer)

• Trundle Central School Parents and Citizens Association

• Mordialloc Agriculture Bureau

• Bruie Plains Rural Fire Brigade in a variety of roles inc Captain

• Bruie Plains Landcare Group

• Trundle Pastoral and Agriculture Show Society

• Trundle War Memorial Hall School of Arts

• Trundle Returned Services League Sub Branch Inc President from 2008 to 2013

• Trundle Men’s Shed

• Trundle Community Doctor’s Residence Committee inc Treasurer 2006 – Present

With his late wife, Gwen, he raised his family in Trundle and was always ready to assist in any community campaign. His wealth of knowledge and natural ability to teach also saw him going back to his original vocation and volunteering at the Central School to assist in reading programs. Colin continues to be a valuable living treasure for the Trundle community still actively serving the community.

Ever modest Colin takes his considerable achievements in his stride with the attitude that if you see a job that needs doing you just get in and get it done. He is a very deserving nominee for Trundle Citizen of the Year.

Contributed.