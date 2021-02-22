AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS

Congratulations to Murray Brown on winning the 2021 Forbes Citizen of the Year.

Murray is an inspirational role model for the community and one who has demonstrated amazing community spirit and a high expectation with everything he involves himself in.

Murray dedicates much of his spare time to others including the many community groups he is a member of. He leads by example and it is not uncommon to see him behind the BBQ, selling raffle tickets, shifting equipment, or just lending a hand, all for a good cause or someone in need.

Murray has had a life-long association with the agriculture industry the Royal Agriculture Society and our local shows, promoting the need to strive for excellence in stud breeding.

He strives to give back to the community, particularly to the youth by providing opportunities for not just spiritual growth but includes team building and teamwork, leading them to be respectful, responsible citizens in their community.

Murray has also been a member of the Bedgerabong Bushfire Brigade since he left school.

Murray acts in the most modest of manners, giving selflessly to all, and certainly serves as an inspiration to others to make the Forbes Shire a better place to live and grow and as such is a very worthy recipient of Citizen of the Year.

Source and Image Credit: Forbes Shire Council Facebook Page.

Congratulations to Krystle-Lee McMurray on winning the 2021 Forbes Young Citizen of the Year

Krystle-Lee is 19 years of age and has dedicated the last 6 years of her life to volunteering, entertaining, and representing the community of Forbes at events with her amazing talent.

This year she will be continuing her studies by studying Bachelor of Performance and Theatre at Wollongong University.

Krystle-Lee is a dynamic young person who has greatly contributed to the education of our youth and the importance of driver safety through the Mock Crash Demonstration “Not a Statistic Program”. This Mock Crash program has been shown to students aged 16 and over not only in Forbes but at neighbouring Shires such as Parkes and Lachlan and it demonstrates to the students the dangers of alcohol, drugs speed, and distraction by things such as a mobile phone.

This wonderful program has seen a reduction of 27% of teenage car accidents and deaths over the last 10 years.

The Mock Crash cause is very close to the heart of Krystle when she lost a school friend due to drink driving a few years ago. She is very passionate about educating the youth in our region about responsible driving.

Source and Image Credit: Forbes Shire Council Facebook Page.

Congratulations to Norm Haley on winning the 2021 Forbes Senior Citizen of the Year.

Norm is an outstanding local who has lived his whole life in Forbes and is a proactive member of the Forbes community being a life member of the Forbes PA&H Association and an active member of the Friends of Forbes Hospital, raising funds for needed equipment for the hospital.

Perhaps his greatest contribution to the Forbes community is through his work with the Forbes Men’s Shed.

In his capacity as president he has strived to create a welcoming, inclusive environment when men of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities are able to work on meaningful projects at their own pace in their own time in the company of other men.

His contribution to this and the many other projects he has undertaken as a volunteer over many, many years have been exceptional and inspired by a genuine love for his community.

Source and Image Credit: Forbes Shire Council Facebook Page.