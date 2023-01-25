AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS NOMINEES ANNOUNCED

Lachlan Shire Council 2023 Local Australia Day Awards were well contested this year, with worthy nominees being announced.

The Awards will be presented on Australia Day, Thursday, 26 January by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM, and the Australia Day Ambassador Carolyn Mee at the SRA Pavilion, Condobolin commencing at 8am.

The community is invited to attend the free Australia Day community breakfast at the SRA Pavilion from 7am to 8am, followed by the Award and Citizenship Ceremony. A light morning tea will be served at the conclusion of the event. Carolyn Mee is the CEO of Sound Scouts, a company focused on improving access to children’s hearing screening. In August 2022, with the support of the Department of Health, Sound Scouts celebrated enabling over 100,000 children’s hearing checks, with the Service being used in metropolitan areas but also in rural and remote areas where audiology services are not readily available. Carolyn and her team have utilised technology to make hearing checks more accessible and have improved the lives of many children in the process.

The nominees for the 2023 Lachlan Shire Council 2023 Local Australia Day Awards (listed in no particular order) are Susan Bennett, Blake Dillon, Chyanne Goolagong, Condobolin Rotary Club – Casino Royale Night, Frosty’s Memorial Bowls Day, Rachel Grimmond, Bonita Gwyn, Vicki Hanlon, Dwayne Kirby, Elly Ireland, David Matheson, Julie McRae, Braith Sloane, Coden Stenhouse, Karen Tooth, Tullibigeal Melbourne Cup Tour Visit, Mark Whitla and Hugh Williams. “This year Council received a strong field of nominations, and I would like to congratulate all the exceptionally worthy nominees shortlisted for an award,” Councillor Medcalf OAM said.

“It is just terrific to see these individuals and groups publicly recognised for their contributions and achievements and I look forward to meeting everyone on the day.”