AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE CONDOBOLIN POOL

The winners of the Australia Day Diving Compeititon at the Condoblin Pool were Raquel Read (first in Primary Diving section), Makkylah Tomson (first in High School Diving category), Braith Sloane (Second in High School Diving), Zane Saunders (First in High School Diving) and Kade Haworth (First in Primary School Diving).
Posted By: Hayley
February 14, 2022
Condobolin Swimming Pool was the place to be on Australia Day, with a free BBQ, activities, the Des Manwaring OAM Relay Race, a diving compeititon, a giant inflatable and much more. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Taj Ogston, Rylee Ogston, Adam Dargin and Kelise Dargin were the winners of the Des Manwaring OAM Relay Race.
Particpants enjoyed the Water Balloon Competition.
Arlee Kirkman, Charlotte Mills and Elinore Moses.
Lorraina O’Dell, Georgia Tollemache and Deidre O’Dell.
Indi Dodds, Amelia Pearson and Racquel Read had fun at the Pool.
Henry Hocking and River-Lee Taylor.
Managers of the Condobolin Pool – Kathy and Mark Thorpe.