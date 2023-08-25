ATV AND QUAD BIKE STOLEN

Rural Crime Investigators from Parkes Central West Police District are appealing for information regarding the theft of an ATV, quad bike and power tools from a rural property in Kiacatoo (near Condobolin) on Sunday, 23 July 2023. ABOVE is the actual Honda Pioneer side by side with brush rails, light bar, rear seats and a full length roof. Also BELOW is the actual red Honda Foreman quad bike. Anyone with any sightings or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively contact Detective Scott McCallum, Rural Crime Investigator at Parkes Police Station on (02) 6862 9925. Image Credits: Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force Facebook Page.